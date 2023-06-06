Chesterfield residents invited to socialise and enjoy breakfast at local church
By Holy Trinity ChurchContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 13:14 BST
Tea and Toast Tuesdays is a community cafe that takes place every week at Holy Trinity Church on Newbold Road, Chesterfield. It offers a space for people to get together, socialise, enjoy breakfast and have a hot or cold drink.
It also functions as an emergency foodbank, and volunteers can deliver food to those unable to access the venue. Sessions run every Tuesday from 9am til noon. For more information visit www.holytrinityandchristchurch.org