Chesterfield residents face £250 fines if they don't ensure their waste is disposed of correctly under new law changes

Action will be taken against Chesterfield residents who do not ensure their waste is disposed of correctly.

On Tuesday, Chesterfield Borough Council's cabinet agreed to introduce fines of £250 for homeowners who breach their 'waste duty of care'.

By law, householders are required to dispose of their waste in an appropriate manner.

This means that waste should be either disposed of:

• at waste collection sites

• in the appropriate wheelie bin

• by employing a registered waste collector

• by using the council’s bulky collection service

A council report on the introduction of the new fines said: "Fly-tipping investigations of household waste have identified an increasing trend among unlicensed waste operators who are now advertising via social media.

"They tempt householders with cheap prices for the removal of large items of waste, including furniture, building waste and white goods which will inevitably end up dumped in lay-bys, on the highways or on streets.

"Changes in the law mean that householders are being held more accountable for their household waste and where it ends up.

"If householders are found to have disposed of waste with someone who then illegally disposes of that waste, they can be prosecuted or now be offered with a fixed penalty notice.

"It is hoped that these changes will encourage householders to think about who is collecting their waste and where it will end up."

The report added: "Illegally disposed waste is a significant blight on local environments; a source of pollution, a potential danger to public health and a hazard to wildlife.

"Illegally disposed of waste has wider links with criminal activities, imposes avoidable costs on the public purse and draws money away from other priorities.

"The intention is that the new fixed penalty will act as a deterrent to residents using unauthorised and unregulated waste carriers."

