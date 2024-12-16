Chesterfield Pub nominated for national award

Chesterfield pub, The Holme Hall Inn, has been nominated for the PubAid Community Pub Hero Awards 2025 by local MP, Toby Perkins.

The PubAid awards awards seek to recognise the contribution of pubs across a range of categories that span the wide benefits that pubs make to their communities, from grass roots sport, fundraising, sustainability, community support and also the contribution that customers make, alongside their pub, to the community. Toby Perkins had asked local people to let him know which pub they thought deserved his nomination, with The Holme Hall Inn being the clear favourite. All finalists will attend a prestigious awards ceremony at the House of Commons in March.

Toby said, “Many thanks to the people who contacted me about the PubAid awards. I am delighted to put forward the Holme Hall Inn for the Community Support Hero category in recognition of the brilliant community events and charity fundraising they do.”

Rachel Williamson and her daughter, Taylor, took over The Holme Hall Inn in March 2023, refurbished the premises and turned it into a real community hub. Rachel and her team keep the whole community together and active with weekly quizzes and activities, lovely food, tailored events, charity days, and even a weekly ‘learning through play’ group!

Toby at the Holme Hall Inn Christmas Market & Santa's Grotto

Rachel organised a music festival – “RussFest” – at the the pub in summer in memory of a local man, Mark Russell, who took his own life. All of the proceeds went to mental health charity, Andy’s Man Club.

Toby also joined them this year for their Christmas Market and Santa’s Grotto event. The market brought people in from across Chesterfield and beyond, with all the money raised from the Santa’s Grotto going to Ashgate Hospice.

Toby added, “A good pub, like The Holme Hall Inn, really is the heart of a community. They are vital to the local economy and to bring local people together. Fingers crossed that The Home Hall Inn makes the final.”