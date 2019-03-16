Chesterfield police want to hear from you if you know this man

Police want to speak to the man pictured below as part of an investigation into the theft of a bicycle in Chesterfield.

The black Planet X RT80 road bike was stolen from outside an office block on Future Walk at around 5.40pm on March 5.

Call police if you recognise him.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Did you notice anything suspicious, recognise the man in the image or have any information about the whereabouts of the bike?

"If you think you can help, please get in touch."

Call 101 and quote the reference number 19*115390 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Mark Webb.

READ THIS: It's probably best to stay indoors today