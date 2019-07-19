Chesterfield parks keep their Green Flag status

Five of Chesterfield’s parks have once again received Green Flag awards.

The parks and open spaces, maintained by Chesterfield Borough Council, received the recognition from the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy after inspections held last month.

The Green Flags were awarded to:

Queen’s Park

Eastwood Park, Hasland

Holmebrook Valley Park

Poolsbrook Country Park

The grounds of Chesterfield and District Crematorium in Brimington, which are maintained by Chesterfield Borough Council on behalf of the Chesterfield and District Joint Crematorium Committee, which consists of Bolsover District Council, Chesterfield Borough Council and North East Derbyshire District Council.

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “I’m really proud of the quality of the parks and open spaces we have here in Chesterfield.

“They are appreciated by our residents and visitors and are a credit to the staff and volunteers who work hard year-round to maintain them to the highest standards which have once again been recognised by the Green Flag award.”

This international award is a sign to the public that the green spaces space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

READ MORE: Extinction Rebellion form Chesterfield branch