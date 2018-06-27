Chesterfield mum appalled after RAZOR BLADE found in her kids' toy

A mother has told of her horror after a razor blade was found in a toy she bought for her children.

Shannan Brandon said she purchased the £4.99 cuddly hippo from Aldi on Lockoford Road, Chesterfield, as a gift for her daughters Heidi, one, and Ava, two - then later discovered it contained the blade.

The razor blade found in the toy.

Aldi described the case as 'isolated' - but insisted it was working with its supplier to carry out a 'thorough investigation'.

Shannon, 22, of Kingsclere Walk, Chesterfield, told the Derbyshire Times: "Ava came over to me and my husband Calum and said 'it's sharp' - pointing to the toy's nose.

"Calum felt it and agreed that it did feel sharp so we went to the Aldi store to complain.

"A store manager came out, looked at the toy, felt it - then much to our surprise it ripped and a razor blade fell out.

"I was so shocked and disgusted - I still am.

"The blade must have been two-and-a-half to three inches long.

"All sorts of horrible thoughts kept going through my mind.

"It could have harmed my children.

"I've read stories before about people finding things in kids or pet's toys and you never think it will actually happen to you."

Shannon, who has formally complained to Aldi, added: "Personally I think the product should be recalled.

"I also think other parents who’ve bought the toy should take it back or at least check it thoroughly.

"What's happened is completely unacceptable," she added.

An Aldi spokesperson said: "We would like to thank Ms Brandon for bringing this isolated case to our attention and apologise to her for any inconvenience.

"Our supplier carries out extensive checks, including automated metal detector tests, and we have not received any other complaints of this nature.

"We are working with our supplier to carry out a thorough investigation into how this could have occurred."