Chesterfield mum among first to benefit from community fund set up after TV comedy stars' fundraising gig

The Eight Out of 10 Cats comedian and his funny friends raised more than £12,000 when they entertained punters at a charity gig held at Netherthorpe School – part of the Cavendish Learning Trust - in November.

Funds raised will be go towards helping the communities close to the Trust’s four schools; Netherthorpe, Whittington Moor Infant & Nursery Academy, Dunston Academy and Barrow Hill Academy.

And mum Jaylene Pritchard has expressed her gratitude after her family received a festive food parcel that included milk, bread, carrots, sprouts and Christmas pudding.

Mum Jaylene (centre) with her children, who all attend Barrow Hill Academy. They are one of the first families to benefit from a community fund set up after more than £12k was raised in November

Jaylene (32) has four children who attend Barrow Hill Academy and has thanked the school ‘for creating a community and helping those in need’ as the cost-of-living rises.

“No other school would be as accommodating as Barrow Hill,” she said, “they’re like a family and really couldn’t do any more for us.”

More than £1,000 was spent on the festive food parcels for local families last month – with a little help from Sainsbury’s in Rother Way – and, later this year, there are plans to spend some of the £12,000 on a Trust trip to the seaside and possibly a minibus that can be used across all four schools.

“The school were great during the pandemic, when they would package up and deliver food to our house,” added Jaylene, a former cleaner before she became a full-time mum.

“They helped our family with an application to Derbyshire County Council’s Household Support Fund, which has really helped, and they’re always there for a chat if and when you need one. There is no judgement made.”

Jaylene lived in Barrow with partner Ben, a market worker, until they had to move to a bigger house in Middlecroft to accommodate their growing family. With the children already settled at Barrow Hill Academy, Jaylene decided to keep them at the school so as not to disrupt their learning.

“They really do go above and beyond,” added Jaylene, “and the help is greatly appreciated.

Heidi Ketton is the Early Help Manager for the Cavendish Learning Trust and works across all four of its schools; Barrow Hill Academy, Whittington Moor Infant and Nursery Academy, Dunston Academy and Netherthorpe School.

Heidi, who has worked at Barrow Hill Academy for 16 years, said: “We are seeing and helping more and more families in Chesterfield. And many are initially reluctant to admit that they’re struggling.

“A lot of these people are referred to as ‘working poor’ – people including NHS workers and teachers who have contacted me asking for help with their application to Derbyshire County Council’s Household Support Fund. In the last couple of months, I helped over 160 families with their applications.