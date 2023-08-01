News you can trust since 1855
Police have confirmed a missing teenager has been located.
By Oliver McManus
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:53 BST- 1 min read
Police have confirmed the teenager has been found safe and well

Macey, 15, was last seen four days ago in Staveley and Brimington.

She was subsequently reported missing and police launched an appeal to locate her.

Police first appealed for information on July 28 and issued an updated today (August 1) say she had been found.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Macey, who was reported to be missing in the Chesterfield area, has been found safe and well. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”

