Chesterfield Foodbank appeals for cash donations to help it continue the great work it does

Chesterfield Foodbank is encouraging businesses and residents to consider making monthly cash donations to help towards the work it does in helping the needy.

During 2018 the foodbank provided 43,000 meals for 3,110 adults and 1,260 children – an increase of 59 per cent compared to 2017.

The main reason for the sharp increase was the rollout of universal credit and the problems that followed.

Jim Hopkins, project manager at the foodbank, said some businesses and individuals already make monthly cash donations to go towards covering the running costs of the foodbank.

Mr Hopkins, who said any donations would be much appreciated, said: “This would allow us to concentrate on what we are supposed to do which is to help people when they are struggling.”

As well as the rollout of universal credit, other financial reasons for people using the foodbank include low wages, zero hour contracts, debt, payday loans, credit cards and high interest rates - while social reasons include people losing their jobs, sickness, time in hospital, isolation, bereavement and bad life choices.

The foodbank does not make the decision as to who is entitled to food parcels, these are made by its partner agencies such as job centres, Citizens Advice, neighbourhood teams and the Pathways charity.

Mr Hopkins said the foodbank has enough food supplies to keep it going for the next five to six months but is in need of items such as fruit juice, milk puddings, tinned fish and pasta sauce.

And of course the foodbank would not be able to run without its army of 65 dedicated volunteers.

“We are just so grateful to the people of Chesterfield and the local area for their ongoing support and a big thank you must go to our 65 volunteers who give up their time.”

*Contact the Trussell Trust Food Bank in Chesterfield on 07984 589456.