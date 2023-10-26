Chesterfield flood victim appeal raises the bar - after it smashes £50,000 target
With this encouraging milestone, there is renewed optimism and determination to extend the support further, aiming for a £75,000 target to aid the flood victims.
Lifehouse Church on Chatsworth Road, has achieved a significant milestone in its fundraising campaign for the victims of the recent flooding. As the initial target has been surpassed, it has prompted the church to raise the bar and set a new goal of £75,000.
Led by Pastor Paul Hollingworth and in collaboration with MP Toby Perkins, local charities, agencies and businesses, the initiative has gained substantial support within the community.
Funds collected will be managed by a dedicated team to ensure transparent and effective distribution, prioritising the needs of the households impacted by the flooding.
The GoFundMe page continues to serve as the primary platform for contributions, welcoming any and all support from those willing to contribute to the cause.