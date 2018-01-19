Chesterfield fish and chip shop owner to face trial over alleged terror plot

A Chesterfield man will face a trial later this year over an alleged terror plot.

Andy Sami Star, 31, who was the owner of the Mermaid Traditional Fish Bar on Sheffield Road, appeared at the Old Bailey, London, today via video link, alongside Farhad Salah, 22, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield.

The men, both Kurdish Iraqis, are charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

Both men spoke only to confirm their names.

They are currently in a prison in Wakefield.

There will be a pre-trial review in March at Sheffield Crown Court with a trial set for June.

Both men were remanded in custody.

They were arrested when counter-terrorism police officers raided their homes on December 19, last year.