Chesterfield fish and chip shop owner in court over terror plot

A Chesterfield man is due in court today over an alleged terror plot.

Fish and chip shop owner Andy Star, 31, of Sheffield Road, is to appear at the Old Bailey, London, alongside Farhad Salah, 22, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave, Sheffield.

They were arrested when counter-terrorism police officers raided their homes on December 19, last year.

The men, both Kurdish Iraqis, are charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

During a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London last month it was alleged that they are accused of possessing ‘low explosive black powder’.