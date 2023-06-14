Chesterfield firm hosts pub quiz to raise vital funds for Ashgate Hospice

Over 50 people attended the event which included bank staff, accountants and clients. The evening included a charity pub quiz followed by a charity raffle, all in aid of Ashgate Hospice. The event was a huge success and CMP Legal raised £945.47 to support Ashgate Hospice.

Jason Skelton, Co-Founder of CMP Legal said: “Ashgate Hospice are such a beloved charity, and we are delighted to have played a small part in raising much needed funds towards the incredible end of life care and support they provide to the local community.”

CMP Legal was established at the end of the pandemic in 2021. Over the past two years, the company has gone from strength to strength and has expanded its team from four to nine members.