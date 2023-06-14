News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield firm hosts pub quiz to raise vital funds for Ashgate Hospice

Chesterfield based CMP Legal, a commercial law firm that specialises in corporate, commercial, dispute resolution and employment law, held a charity pub quiz at The Midpoint Bar, on Chatsworth Road, in Chesterfield, to raise vital funds for Ashgate Hospice.
By Faye HoneContributor
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:10 BST

Over 50 people attended the event which included bank staff, accountants and clients. The evening included a charity pub quiz followed by a charity raffle, all in aid of Ashgate Hospice. The event was a huge success and CMP Legal raised £945.47 to support Ashgate Hospice.

Jason Skelton, Co-Founder of CMP Legal said: “Ashgate Hospice are such a beloved charity, and we are delighted to have played a small part in raising much needed funds towards the incredible end of life care and support they provide to the local community.”

CMP Legal was established at the end of the pandemic in 2021. Over the past two years, the company has gone from strength to strength and has expanded its team from four to nine members.

Members of the CMP Legal team.Members of the CMP Legal team.
