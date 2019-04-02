Chesterfield FC help Gladys celebrate her 105th birthday

The Spireites have helped Gladys Smith celebrate her 105th birthday.

Chesterfield FC legend Jim Brown joined commercial colleague Debra Johnson on a visit to see Gladys and present her with a club-themed cake and card signed by the players and management.

As they chatted, Jim turned to Gladys and remarked: "It's not every year that I get to meet somebody at 105, you know." Quick as a flash, Gladys quipped: "I'm not finished yet!"

Gladys' daughters, Pauline and Linda, were also present at the Chesterfield nursing home where she now resides after living in the village of Apperknowle for much of her life.

Elder daughter Pauline Turner, 80, said: "It's fantastic of the club to do this for my mother and I'd like to thank Nick Johnson for organising it and Jim and Debra for attending.

"Debra sang 'happy birthday' to her and we all joined in."

Gladys marked her 100th birthday by attending the Proact Stadium to watch her first ever football match.

To put Gladys' age in context, when Jim made his senior debut for Albion Rovers in 1968 at the age of 16, Gladys was 54.

When Jim was capped by Scotland in 1976, while playing for Sheffield United, Gladys was 62.

Gladys was 83 when, at the age of 45 years and 188 days, Jim was a substitute in Chesterfield's FA Cup first round tie against Northwich Victoria in 1997.