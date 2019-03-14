Chesterfield diver’s terrifying North Sea ordeal re-told in blockbuster documentary- and the trailer looks unreal

The true story of a Chesterfield diver’s terrifying ordeal at the bottom of the North Sea has been made into a blockbuster documentary.

Last Breath, directed by Alex Parkinson and Richard da Costa, premiered at this year’s Glasgow Film Festival and will hit UK cinemas next month.

The dramatic documentary tells the story of Chris Lemons, a commercial diver who became stranded at the bottom of the North Sea while working on an underwater structure in rough conditions.

One of the three man dive team present on the day was Chesterfield man Duncan Allcock- who had to think fast when Chris’s ‘umbilical’ line, supplying air and heat, was snagged and severed- leaving him with just five minutes of breathing gas with rescue 30 minutes away.

Duncan re-lived the ‘nightmare’ to appear in the film, told through first-hand accounts and black box footage,

Last Breath will be released in cinemas on April 5.