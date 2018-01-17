Chesterfield council to introduce charges for food hygiene re-inspections

Chesterfield Borough Council is to start charging businesses which want re-inspections under the national food hygiene rating scheme.

From April 1, the authority will charge £170 for companies which require another inspection by environmental health inspectors.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, the borough council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "Currently 94 per cent of food businesses in Chesterfield have a rating of three or above.

"Under the food rating scheme, food business operators who have received a low rating and worked to improve standards can request additional re-rate visits to be carried out to reassess their rating score.

"The charge will only apply to businesses that request a further hygiene inspection and will cover the costs of doing this.

"The charge will bring us in line with other councils who already charge for these inspections."

The rating scheme, introduced in March 2012, helps members of the public to choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving information about the hygiene standards in outlets including restaurants, pubs, cafes, takeaways and hotels.

The scheme also encourages businesses to improve hygiene standards.

Many businesses display the distinctive green and black sticker which clearly indicates the rating awarded at their last inspection.