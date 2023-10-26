Chesterfield council leader urges Government to open up funding for victims of Storm Babet
Derbyshire was deluged with torrential rainfall which caused many waterways to burst their banks with many homes, businesses and roads affected by flooding after Storm Babet struck between Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21.
Chesterfield was badly hit by the storm with many forced to leave their homes with flooding around Chatsworth Road and Brampton,. Tragically ,Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed an 83-year-old woman, Maureen Gilbert, was pronounced dead after she had struggled to escape rising water at her home on Tapton Terrace, on Saturday, October 21.
Chesterfield Borough Council Leader Tricia Gilby has written to the Government requesting ministers immediately implement the Flood Recovery Framework, which would allow the council and its partners to administer funding and other support measures to help with council tax discounts and business rates relief.
Cllr Gilby said: “Our hearts go out to all of the borough’s residents and business owners whose lives and livelihoods have been directly impacted by last Friday’s floods, and in particular to the family and friends of Mrs Maureen Gilbert. We were deeply saddened to learn of Mrs Gilbert’s tragic death.
“This has been an incredibly challenging period for the town and borough – but Chesterfield is a resilient place – our communities pull together like no other at such times.
“I have been humbled by the actions of Lifehouse Church, Gussies Kitchen and so many other community organisations and business owners who have reached out to support affected residents and businesses – my thanks to everyone for their concern, kindness, and exceptional efforts.
“I am similarly humbled by the actions of the council’s staff. Our teams have been working around the clock since early Friday morning – delivering sandbags and aqua sacs, providing a rest centre at Queen’s Park Sports Centre, placing the homeless and vulnerable into emergency accommodation, cleaning affected streets, removing flood damaged goods, and responding to a wide range of calls for assistance.
“We have also had teams on the ground since Sunday calling house-by-house and since Monday business-by-business to offer advice and support and to understand the needs of affected residents and businesses so that we can better plan the council’s response going forward.”
Chesterfield Borough Council has been working with Derbyshire County Council and the emergency services to respond to emerging issues and to offer support to local communities.
Those forced to evacuate their homes were encouraged to stay with family or friends but an emergency rest centre was set up at Queen’s Park Sports Centre, on Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield, for those who had been forced to leave their properties.
Cllr Gilby added: “I have also written to the Government requesting that ministers immediately implement the Flood Recovery Framework, which would enable the Council and its partners to administer funding and other support measures – council tax discounts and business rates relief – to affected residents and businesses.”