Chesterfield Comic-Con WILL go ahead at council-run sports centre

Chesterfield Borough Council has confirmed it will allow Chesterfield Comic-Con to go ahead at one of its venues.

As previously revealed by the Derbyshire Times, Lee Narroway, who also uses the name Lee Hall, will hold the event at the council-run Queen's Park Sports Centre on Sunday, November 18.

Mr Naroway was kicked out of the nursing profession for misconduct against a vulnerable teenage patient.

A council spokesperson said on Monday: "We've made all the necessary checks and the event is going ahead."

Chesterfield Comic-Con stated on its Facebook page that it would be raising money for Ashgate Hospicecare.

However, the Ashgate Road-based hospice has disassociated itself from the child-friendly event.

In a statement, the hospice said: "On Thursday, November 1, the Derbyshire Times published a story linking Ashgate Hospicecare to an event which is being run by someone accused of previous misconduct with a vulnerable teenage patient.

"Although we are aware all the proper checks have been carried out by Queen's Park Sports Centre we feel it is best to remove our name from this event."

In 2010, a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel found Mr Narroway guilty of misconduct and struck him off.

People can read the NMC report here.

The NMC panel ruled he 'made sexual contact' with a suicidal 17-year-old girl, referred to as Patient A, while he was a nurse at the Westwood Centre at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.

A spokesperson for Mr Narroway has told the Derbyshire Times he still disputed the NMC's findings and that all relevant checks for Chesterfield Comic-Con, including a Disclosure and Barring Service check, had been done.

