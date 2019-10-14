Chesterfield College opens new sixth form hub in historic grammar school building

Chesterfield College has officially opened its new sixth form hub.

The new hub, located in the old Chesterfield Boys’ Grammar School building on Sheffield Road, has a strong tradition in academic study.

Frank Gorman presents a cheque to sixth form student Lucy Herbert.

To mark the occasion, Frank Gorman, alumni of The Old Cestrefeldians Trust, presented a prize of £200 to 17-year old-sixth form student Lucy Herbert.

Lucy, a second year A Level psychology, history and philosophy student, was nominated for the prize by her tutor.

Her commitment to her studies and her 'consistently high grades throughout her first year made her stand out as a first class student'.

Lucy has also successfully completed summer school at University of Nottingham this year.

The hub opened in the historic Sheffield Road building.

She said: “It is really nice to have our own sixth form space this year. I came to college because I was ready for college life and to take responsibility for my studies. You do need to work hard when you are studying for A Levels so it is nice to be recognised with this prize.”

Frank Gorman Trustee of the Old Cestrefeldians Trust said: “It is an honour to provide this educational grant to Lucy to help her as she furthers her education. I am delighted that academic study has returned to the building and it is getting a new lease of life. It is a great thrill to come back and see how the upper floor is now in use as modern classrooms.”

The sixth form hub in the building, now known as West Studios, is the latest addition to the Chesterfield College campus.

West Studios was refurbished and reopened in 2015 as a hub for creative businesses and a fantastic facility for the college’s creative arts students.

In the most recent phase of development, the second floor of the building has become the new home for students studying A Levels, diplomas and extended certificates in a range of subjects from maths and accounting to science and criminology.

David Malone, chief operations officer at Chesterfield College, said: “We are delighted to be able to create modern learning spaces for our sixth form students in a building which was originally designed for academic excellence.

"It is even more special to know that we have brought academic study back to a building which has such a strong tradition as a place of education in our town.

"It is wonderful to be able to celebrate that link and I look forward to seeing our current and future students using the facilities to make excellent achievements in their studies.”

