Chesterfield College Group awarded £5,000 to provide local nutrition and cooking sessions

Chesterfield College Group (CCG) was awarded the money to support a local project providing nutrition and cooking sessions in primary schools and food pantries for parents and children, helping them to learn how to cook tasty, nutritious and cost-effective meals.

In partnership with Bolsover District Council, CCG are supporting the local community to upskill and reduce barriers to employment opportunities. The collaborative partnership began following the Covid-19 pandemic to support with additional training and common barriers to employment, such as, confidence building, mental health training, personal and social resilience training, stress management, maths and budgeting support.

Launched in March as part of the delivery of the Restart Scheme, the Local Impact Fund will provide grants to charities and community organisations across South and West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, offering direct benefit to the local community whilst investing in the region’s economic recovery.

Chesterfield College Group has been awarded £5,000 by the Maximus Local Impact Fund.

The Local Impact Fund is designed to support organisations aiming to make a real difference within their communities, with nominated projects ranging from those that facilitate access to jobs and support people during the ongoing Cost of Living crisis, to those that support community development and offer specialist training for disadvantaged groups.

So far, Maximus has invested £40,000 in seven community projects and initiatives across the region during the first round of funding, helping to transform lives for thousands.

Stephanie Eyre, Workskills Curriculum Leader at Chesterfield College Group, said: “We are extremely excited to have been awarded this funding. This funding will allow Chesterfield College Group to continue to work collaboratively with Bolsover District Council and continue to support our local communities.”

Stacey Parry, Social Value Manager at Maximus, said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to offer our support to the charities and organisations which are making a big difference in their local community, and we are very much looking forward to seeing how they progress. We are delighted to be able to support Chesterfield College Group to provide nutrition and cooking sessions for parents and families in Bolsover District.”

Charis Green, Head of Community Partnerships at Maximus, said: “At Maximus, our community partners are a vital part of our mission to transform lives. The Local Impact Fund furthers our aspiration to enhance the communities we serve, making a positive difference to the lives of the people and organisations at the heart of those communities. We are delighted to award grants to community-based organisations, who provide inspirational support and help to people when they really need it most.”