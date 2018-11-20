Chesterfield classical pianist records charity single for National Aids Trust

A classical pianist from Chesterfield has penned a rousing melody in aid of the National Aids Trust.

Composer Daniel Johnson is set to release his charity single, Hope, on World Aids Day (December 1).

Daniel, a former Tupton Halls pupil, said: “The song is a reflection on everything the National Aids Trust has achieved and what it continues to do- and that is hope for anyone affected by HIV and Aids.

“I’m always getting asked if I write my own music, and I’ve continually said no- but I got back from a trip a few months ago, sat at the piano and ‘Hope’ materialized.”

Daniel began playing piano at an early age under the tutelage of Ian Brackenbury, the Crooked Spire’s director of music.

He went on to train at the Colchester Institute and has since entertained audiences around the globe performing for cruise lines such as CUNARD, P&O Cruises UK and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“I’m proud to come from Chestefield and hope to raise awareness for the amazing work of the National Aids Trust on a national scale,” added Daniel.

The single will be available to pre-order now and to download on December 1 via iTunes and Amazon, with 50 per cent of proceeds going directly to the National Aids Trust.

You can find out more about Daniel and his music on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pianistUK