Brimington Methodist Church was a shoe box 'drop off' centre and 284 shoeboxes were collected – 111 from church members and the remainder from the community. Thirty cartons to transport the shoeboxes were ordered and every one was used.

In a recent service, Rev. Geoff. M. Fisher showed the congregation a video from a country to which the shoeboxes had been distributed. The happiness on the faces was wonderful to see as they looked at their presents and tried on headbands, necklaces and cuddled soft toys. Other items included were pens, crayons, colouring books, sunglasses and solar calculators.

The video showed trucks, boats and camels carrying the cartons to their destinations. Many donors expressed how good it was to participate in such gifts, especially when there are so many difficulties at the present time.

Rejoice receiving her shoebox

When Rejoice (in the picture) received her shoebox she cried with joy as she had never received a present from anyone before.