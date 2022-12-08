Ukrainian families waiting to receive much needed help.

Lifehouse Church on Chatsworth Road recently gave the opportunity after a Sunday service for people to give towards two projects that will certainly make a difference this Christmas.

Everyone has been made aware of the terrible atrocities that have been seen in the nation of Ukraine. The Church which already has given approximately £7000 towards supplying food and medical supplies took on the challenge to raise monies to buy much needed radiators.Many families will be living in war torn homes with holes in windows and with aggressive winter conditions upon them, a desperate appeal to buy oil radiators was launched.In partnership with AOG UK (Assemblies of God), a Christian organisation of around 600 churches in the UK, the aim was to help provide thousands of radiators that would be gifted to very desperate families.The cost of a radiator was £80 but with the ever increasing cost of living in the UK rising, Lifehouse Church managed to raise a staggering £5600 which was sent immediately.

And if this wasn't enough of a challenge people also stepped up to support the 'Angel Tree Project' run by the prison fellowship. Every year they ensure children of prisoners receive a gift from a parent who is in prison. Angel Tree lessens the devastation experienced as a result of parental absence by not only helping families connect and build relationships, but by providing children with much-needed joy. At a cost of £20 a gift another £1200 was raised.

We hear so much negativity in our nation but this goes to show that the power of generosity still exists.

Pastor Paul Hollingworth states 'while a dark picture is painted for many people about there future, the church exists to bring hope where hope has been lost'.

On Wednesday 21st December Lifehouse Church will also be working with local pizza company 'Pizza Pi' to provide a free pizza night. The building on Chatsworth Road will be open and warm, plus you can enjoy fresh pizza, cookies and coffee. This event is open to anyone who has time to call in and enjoy a chat.

