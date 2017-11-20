Chesterfield Christmas appeal asks for urgent public support

Christmas appeal volunteers have called for urgent help so they can provide their much-needed service this festive season.

Organisers say the Chesterfield Shoebox Appeal received 700 donations in its first year, and more than 2,000 in its second.

Elaine Osborne, right and Rebecca Hope who have won awards for their work with the homeless in Chesterfield.

However, this year they have not even received 100 – and are starting to get worried.

Appeal organiser, Rebecca Hope, 29, said: “I think people are just generally finding it a bit hard financially this year.

“Also some other organisations have started doing similar things and that might have had an impact.

“There are just so many people who don’t receive anything at Christmas – and elderly people who don’t see anyone at all.

We want to make sure everybody gets a gift this year. Rebecca Hope

“We want to make sure everybody gets a gift this year.”

The Shoebox Appeal is run by Rebecca, from Bolsover, and Elaine Osborne, from Inkersall – both of whom work full time jobs as well.

The pair won a Local Hero Award for their contribution to the town earlier this year.

Their appeal is collecting shoeboxes of Christmas gifts for children, the elderly, young adults including care leavers, and dogs.

Christmas shoebox appeal fundraisers Elaine Osborne and Rebecca Hope.

A full list of the kinds of gifts they are looking for and all the drop off points in the town can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Chesterfieldshoeboxappeal.

Anyone who would like to volunteer their services or find out more about the appeal can contact Elaine on 07938 591743 or Rebecca on 07763 826925.

Alternatively, you can email chesterfieldshoeboxappeal@gmail.com.