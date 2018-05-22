Chesterfield business 'ceases trading'

A Chesterfield business has 'ceased trading'.

Chocolate By Design on Packers Row is understood to have shut within the last week.

Sarah Dolby told the Derbyshire Times her parents gave the business a £75 deposit for a cake for her upcoming wedding to Darren Godber next month.

Sarah, of Chesterfield, said: "We only found out about the company closing through our wedding organiser.

"There must be so many other people affected by this.

"I should imagine a lot of people are going to lose a lot of money.

"It's cruel.

"It's a stressful time and we feel very let down."

Sarah said she emailed Chocolate By Design on Sunday.

In the email, she said: "You have taken our money and given us nothing but left us with very little time to make alternative arrangements.

"I really am shocked you would treat me and so many others in this way."

Chocolate By Design replied: "Unfortunately we have closed the shop and ceased trading altogether .

"We really can't apologise enough for the inconvenience and upset this is sure to have caused.

"After great efforts to save our family business, heartbreakingly it has come to a very unexpected end.

"We are loaded with the deepest of sympathy.

"We offer great apologies from the bottom of our hearts.

"Should you manage to make alternative arrangements then we wish you and your future partner a happy ever after.

"It would of been an honour to have an involvement."

The Derbyshire Times contacted Chocolate By Design for a comment but the company had not responded by the time of publication.

On its website, Chocolate By Design describes itself as offering 'award-winning chocolate, workshops and cakes'.

It adds: "Specialisingin handmade chocolate using traditional methods and unique colouring techniques we design unusual gifts and cakes with a personal touch.”