Chesterfield based CMP Legal to Host ‘Menopause in the Workplace’ Event to Support Local Businesses

The ‘Menopause in the Workplace’ event is free to attend and will take place on Monday 17th July 2023, at 9am, at CMP Legal's premises located at The Bridge Business Park in Chesterfield.

Lauren Pickard, Employment Director at CMP Legal, will be joined by a guest speaker, Siân Spencer Bray, Clinical Director & Lead Psychotherapist from the Therapy and Lifestyle Clinic in Chesterfield.The event will cover how to assist employees to cope with the menopause in the workplace, what to look out for, including mental health implications, as well as some general information about signs and symptoms.

Lauren Pickard, Employment Director at CMP Legal says: “Research has shown that 1 in 10 women have left their employment as a result of the menopause, and so it really is in the interests of employers to understand the menopause and all it entails, so that they can support and retain key staff.”

CMP Legal’s ‘HR Hour’ events are free to attend and aimed at local Business Owners, HR Professionals, Managers, and Accounts Staff. The events are designed to keep professionals informed on the latest changes in HR, employment law, and best practices. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals in the region.

