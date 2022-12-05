Chesterfield Amazon depot donates £1,000 in vouchers to Women’s Aid charity

The vouchers will be used as raffle prizes to raise funds for Nottingham Women’s Aid. Cherubs Nursery, which operates 12 nurseries across the East Midlands, aims to raise £10,000 for Nottingham Women’s Aid.

Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison, site leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said: “Nottingham Women’s Aid is an important charity in our community and when we learned about the opportunity to support Cherub Nursery’s fundraising campaign, we wanted to be involved. I hope this donation helps the nursery reach its fundraising target.”

Leanne Cooke, RME area manager at Amazon in Chesterfield, added: “Nottingham Women’s Aid is such an important charity in our community, and I think it’s great that Amazon is supporting its team of staff and volunteers through this donation to Cherubs Nursery.”

Winners of the Amazon gift voucher

Nikki Wilkinson, a manager from Cherubs Nursery, said: “On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank Richard and everyone at Amazon in Chesterfield for this donation. The gift vouchers will increase our raffle ticket sales and bring us closer to securing £10,000 for Nottingham Women’s Aid.”