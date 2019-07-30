Chernobyl children’s charity enjoys a day of fun at Chesterfield FC

A group of children from an area of Belarus affected by the Chernobyl disaster enjoyed a fun-filled day at Chesterfield Football Club this week.

The youngsters visited the Proact Stadium for an event organised by Central England Co-op and the Pinxton & East Derbyshire branch of the Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline charity.

It was the 10th year in which the Celebrate Co-operation day has been held for groups of children who visit Derbyshire each summer to allow their bodies to recuperate from the ongoing impact of radiation.

Tanya Noon, from Central England Co-operative, said: “We have supported the charity for many years and they do such a fantastic job. I am glad we can continue to support the children of Belarus.

“I’d like to thank Chesterfield Football Club for their continued support for the event as the children loved every minute.”

The Co-op organises and funds the event through its Northern Member and Community Council (MCC) and among those on hand to welcome the children was Central England Co-op President Elaine Dean.

She said: “It is always my absolute pleasure to welcome the children and their host families to this fantastic event celebrating co-operation.”

The youngsters received a tour of the before Co-op florists taught them to make floral bouquets to take away for their host families, along with a goodie bag.

The event is just one of many activities the children will enjoy during their month-long stay.

They will also receive medical and dental checks. The chance to eat nourishing food and breathe clean air should be enough to boost their immune systems for up to two years.

Richard Street, chairman of the local Children’s Lifeline branch, said: “We are forever indebted to all the people and volunteer families who give their time and support in giving memorable and life-changing opportunities to help these children.”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins attended the event and also thanked the Co-op, saying: “There has never been a greater need for ethical businesses in the co-operative tradition.”

To find out more about the charity visit www.ccll.org.uk/pinxton.