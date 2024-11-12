Check now for pension credit entitlement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire pensioners on a low income could miss out on this year’s winter fuel payment if they don’t act fast and find out if they qualify for Pension Credit, they’re being advised.

Thousands of pensioners in the county aren’t claiming the benefit boost that unlocks other support, including up to £300 for heating.

The last date for claiming Pension Credit in time to qualify for the winter fuel allowance is Saturday 21 December.

Welfare benefits officers at Derbyshire County Council are urging anyone who thinks they could qualify for Pension Credit, or knows someone who could, to check they’re eligible before it’s too late.

The cut-off date to claim the winter fuel allowance was 21 September – but as Pension Credit can be backdated for three months, there’s still the chance to apply and get it backdated.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and communities Councillor Carol Hart said: “We believe up to 10,000 pensioners in Derbyshire aren’t claiming the Pension Credit they’re entitled to which could boost their income by up to £75 a week on average.

“It can also unlock other benefits, including council tax support and a free TV licence for over 75s, as well as the winter fuel allowance.

“I’d urge everyone to check now if they qualify.”

Councillor Hart said lots of myths were circulating that were putting people off applying.

“But these are just myths,” she explained, and said it was still worth checking even if pensioners:

Have significant savings (in the tens of thousands of pounds)Are a couple with up to £460 a week coming in, but both qualify for disability benefits and are carers for each otherOwn their own home.There are several ways Derbyshire residents can find out if they, or someone they know, qualifies for Pension Credit:

· Apply online on the gov.uk website – at apply-for-pension-credit.dwp.gov.uk/start

· Call the Government’s Pension Service on 0800 99 1234

· Use the county council’s Better Off benefit calculator which provides an overview of benefit entitlement derbyshire.betteroff.org.uk/#/home

· Visit the council’s Pension Credit webpage for more information - derbyshire.gov.uk/pensioncredit

· Contact the council’s benefits adviceline on 01629 531535.

Councillor Hart added: “Now the winter fuel allowance is linked to means-tested benefits, it’s vital that people check if they qualify for Pension Credit. The last date for claiming Pension Credit and asking for backdating in time to qualify for the payment is Saturday 21 December and I’d encourage everyone to check now.”

Citizens Advice are holding a number of on the spot, free, Benefit Check events within the districts of Bolsover and North-East Derbyshire in the coming days to help people find out they’re eligible for Pension Credit. Full details on their website.