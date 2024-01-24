Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to the fire at a derelict property on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield shortly after 12.30pm on Tuesday, January 23.

Fire crews from Staveley, Clay Cross and Chesterfield, supported by an aerial ladder platform, attended the incident.The road was closed until approximately 4.30 pm and traffic was diverted, while residents were urged to avoid the area.

The end-terrace property suffered significant structural damage due to the fire. Two adjacent derelict properties also suffered some damage to the roof area due to the fire spread.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has now confirmed this afternoon (January 24) that the investigation into the cause of a derelict building fire on Chatsworth Road has determined the most likely cause to be deliberate ignition.

A spokesperson for Peppermint Grove, who own the properties, said that a structural engineer will visit the site to assess the level of damage before any futher plans for the buildings are made.