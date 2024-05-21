Chatsworth Road chemical spill: Two men arrested after busy Chesterfield road closed for hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been arrested following a chemical spill which saw Chatsworth Road closed for over seven hours.

Derbyshire police were called to Chatsworth Road, near Brampton Home Furnishers and Wheatbridge Surgery, to concerns over a spillage on the road and pavement at 4.30 pm yesterday (May 20).

Fire crews from Clay Cross, Matlock and Chesterfield attended the scene, supported by Nottinghamshire’s Stockhill station, to help contain the substance.

On arrival, crews discovered an uncontained chemical spill on the highway. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus covered the substance with dry kiln sand and contained the spillage using an oversized drum.

Several properties were evacuated and local residents were advised to close their doors and windows.

East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended as a precaution, but no injuries have been reported.

The road was closed during the incident to allow for Derbyshire Highways to safely clear the spill. No lasting damage appears to have been caused and the road reopened at midnight.

A preliminary investigation has been carried out and it is believed that the substance contained hydrochloric acid.

Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield was closed for about seven hours due to a chemical spillage.

Two men aged in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of using a noxious substance to cause damage, and they remain in police custody at this time.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We are investigating the possibility that the incident may have been deliberate, but enquiries are ongoing. We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.”

Anyone who has any information or noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, is asked to contact officers on the details below quoting reference 24000296465:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.