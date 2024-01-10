Charles Hanson: Derbyshire Bargain Hunt auctioneer pleads not guilty to assault and coercive behaviour

A Bargain Hunt auctioneer has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and coercive behaviour

Television personality and antiques expert Charles Hanson has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and coercive behaviour.

The Bargain Hunt auctioneer, who has also appeared on Antiques Road Trip, is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between 13 and 17 May 2020 and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between May 2015 and June 2023.

Police were called to reports of a domestic incident at his home in the village of Quarndon, in June 2023.