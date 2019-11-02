Celebrations in Derbyshire as Government calls a halt to fracking

Anti fracking campaigners are celebrating after the government has announced it is calling a halt to shale gas extraction in England.

The most recent fracking activity in the UK was halted in August following a series of earthquakes which breached fracking regulation.

The halt comes after a report by the Oil and Gas Authority said it was not possible to predict the probability or size of tremors caused by the practice.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said shale gas had "huge potential" but the government was "no longer convinced" it could be extracted safely.

Lee Rowley MP for North East Derbyshire has led calls in parliament for fracking to be banned.

He tweeted:

"North East Derbyshire - WE DID IT! Tonight the Government has announced it will no longer go ahead with fracking. Thanks to every single resident in or near to Marsh Lane who has fought for so long to achieve this outcome today! We said no - and we meant it!"

Anti-fracking campaigners in Derbyshire have been closely monitoring the events in Lancashire because of a planning application to carry out fracking by Ineos in Marsh Lane, near Eckington, north east Derbyshire.

Ineos were granted planning permission last year to start initial tests to explore for shale gas reserves but no work has started yet.

The MP has questioned that there is also uncertainty about who is financially liable for the decommissioning and clean-up of fracking sites, should the fracking operators and the land owners be unable to. This was a subject raised by Mr Rowley when he questioned the fracking regulators in Parliament earlier in the year at the Public Accounts Committee. The NAO subsequently confirmed that they were investigating fracking in more detail, including the points brought up by Lee during the questioning.

Mr Rowley said: “There are still too many unanswered questions about the full impact of fracking in the UK and for places like Marsh Lane.

“I am really pleased that the NAO listened to my suggestions and have taken the time to scratch beneath the surface and discover that the true cost of fracking is unacceptable.

“This kind of evidence-based, carefully-approached assessment of fracking is what we need to demonstrate that it won’t work, and we don’t need it, in north east Derbyshire or elsewhere in the UK.

The NAO report raised doubts over the potential to meet climate change targets whilst developing a fracking industry, suggesting that carbon capture technologies for this had yet to be developed.

The watchdog also questioned whether current shale regulators have the capacity to deal with fracking at scale.

The government says it will "take a presumption against issuing any further Hydraulic Fracturing Consents" and this will continue unless compelling new evidence is provided.

However, it has stopped short of an outright ban.

