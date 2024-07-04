Olive Adam and Eric Hartley

A sprightly woman who enjoys dancing and a man with a passion for music in his younger years were the toast of a Chesterfield care home when they celebrated their birthdays on successive days.

Olive Adam had her 102nd birthday on July 1 and Eric Hartley turned 100 the previous day at Elm Lodge Care Home on Stand Road. Family, friends and staff celebrated the birthdays at the home which was decorated with a banner, helium balloons, party hats and celebration cakes.

Mum of three Olive has five grandchildren, eight grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Born in Chesterfield, Olive was one of five children. She tied the knot with her first husband during the war when she moved to London and later married her second husband.

Olive was employed in a range of occupations during her life including at a bakery, as a housekeeper in service, in a cinema and as a riveter on Spitfire aircraft.

Eric, a widower, has a daughter Lynn and a son-in-law Brent.

He worked in the pits and then as an electrician in and around Chesterfield, later settling in Eckington.