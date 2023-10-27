Cause of house fire near Chesterfield determined by police and fire investigation - after busy road closed
Firefighters from Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Staveley and Alfreton, were called to the incident on Chesterfield Road, Holmewood just before 3 pm on Wednesday, October 25. All occupants were out of the property on arrival of fire crews.
Police attended the scene as well and closed the road as the fire officers were tackling the blaze.
Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one main jet and an aerial ladder platform were used to extinguish the fire.
A joint police and fire investigation into the fire was launched and has now concluded that the most probable cause was accidental and electrical.