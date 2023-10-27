News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Cause of house fire near Chesterfield determined by police and fire investigation - after busy road closed

A joint police and fire service investigation has determined the cause of a house fire in Holmewood, which left a busy road closed earlier this week.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Firefighters from Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Staveley and Alfreton, were called to the incident on Chesterfield Road, Holmewood just before 3 pm on Wednesday, October 25. All occupants were out of the property on arrival of fire crews.

Police attended the scene as well and closed the road as the fire officers were tackling the blaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one main jet and an aerial ladder platform were used to extinguish the fire.

A joint police and fire investigation into the fire was launched and has now concluded that the most probable cause was accidental and electrical.

Related topics:ChesterfieldPoliceClay Cross