Cause of fire revealed - after police and fire and rescue teams attend Chesterfield house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters from Dronfield were called to a fire at a property on Higher Albert Street in Chesterfield just before 3pm on Monday, April 15.

Police officers were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service upon arrival and confirmed on Monday afternoon that the fire was not treated as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (April 17) Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have said that the fire involving a chip pan was out on arrival of crews who administered first aid to one male before handing him into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.