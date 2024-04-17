Cause of fire revealed - after police and fire and rescue teams attend Chesterfield house
Firefighters from Dronfield were called to a fire at a property on Higher Albert Street in Chesterfield just before 3pm on Monday, April 15.
Police officers were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service upon arrival and confirmed on Monday afternoon that the fire was not treated as suspicious.
Today (April 17) Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have said that the fire involving a chip pan was out on arrival of crews who administered first aid to one male before handing him into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.
It has been confirmed the casualty has not suffered any serious injuries and no one else has been injured.
