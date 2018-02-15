Catching the bus in Chesterfield ‘56 per cent cheaper’ than commuting by car

Catching the bus is nearly 60 per cent cheaper than commuting to work by car in Chesterfield, according to new national research.

The study by bus operator Stagecoach found that a weekly journey from Clay Cross to Chesterfield on the number 54 bus was 56 per cent cheaper than the cost of fuel and parking for the same journey by car.

It found that catching the bus on a weekly basis could save bus users an average of £824.38 a year – or £71.69 per month – by simply leaving their car in the driveway.

The latest research by Stagecoach covered around 35 key commuter routes in the country and compared the weekly price of hopping on the bus with the cost of fuel and car parking for the same journeys.

In Chesterfield, the average cost of a weekly megarider ticket – which can be used anytime within the local Stagecoach area over a seven-day period – is £14.30, saving passengers an average of around £17.92 a week.

Stagecoach Yorkshire managing director, Matt Davies, said: “This research shows it can still be significantly cheaper to commute to work by bus rather than car for many people. The savings could go towards a family holiday, home improvements or the monthly shopping budget.

“We work hard to deliver high quality services for the many people who rely on the bus, and these survey findings demonstrate the great value, unlimited travel we offer through our weekly tickets.”