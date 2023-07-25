The donation to the care home, located close to the homebuilder’s The Spires and Bluebell Meadows developments on Inkersall Road, included a mix of essential items and entertainment for its residents.

The care package was comprised of shower gels, bars of soap, boxes of chocolates, a jigsaw puzzle, a magnetic board game set and puzzle books to make for light-hearted recreation when needed, recognising the importance of social engagement within care settings.

The donation also included a karaoke machine and gardening equipment at the care home’s request, as well as a large pack of greetings cards for residents to keep in touch with family and friends.

B&DWS - SGB-2944 - Brimington Care Home receiving a care package from Barratt and David Wilson Homes

Clare Bates, Home Manager at Brimington Care Home, said: “We are all overwhelmed with Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ generosity. Our residents are going to benefit greatly from this donation, including all living with dementia. Not forgetting to mention the hours of fun we are going to have with the karaoke machine, residents and staff included. Thank you once again from all of us at Brimington Care Home.”

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “We wanted to show our support the staff and the residents of care homes within our local communities.

“Our donation of a care package to Brimington Care Home is a symbol of togetherness after a difficult few years, whilst letting the more vulnerable members of our community know they are in our thoughts.”

