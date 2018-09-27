Car with thousands of 'dodgy' cigarettes on board crashes on the A38

A car with 20,000 cigarettes on board crashed into a broken down vehicle on the A38.

Derbyshire roads policing unit‏ said the driver also did not have insurance.

A spokesman for the policing unit said: "The car collides with a broken down vehicle in a live lane.

"Tries to continue without stopping but does not get very far. The reason? 20,000 dodgy Cigarettes on board and he's not insured."

The car has been seized and HM Customs are now investigating the cigarettes.

The crash happened last night (Wednesday, September 26).