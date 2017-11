A burning car which was ‘well alight’ had to be extinguished by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service.

Firefighters from Chesterfield attended the call-out on Hardstoft Road, Pilsley at just before 8pm last night on Saturday, November 25.

A fire service spokesman said: “On arrival we found one car well alight. Fire crews used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus.”

Derbyshire Police, which was informed of the incident, has been contacted for more information.