Car torched in Derbyshire Village

Firefighters were called out after a car was torched in a Derbyshire village last night
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 6th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service say they were called out just before 11pm on Tuesday, after they had reports of a vehicle on land off Rectory Gardens in Killamarsh.

Firefighters managed to put out the blaze successfully using hose reel jets.

The owner of the vehicle was not at the scene of the incident and fire crews believe it had been deliberately set on fire.

Derbyshire Police have been informed and are investigating.

Related topics:Derbyshire