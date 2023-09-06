Watch more videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service say they were called out just before 11pm on Tuesday, after they had reports of a vehicle on land off Rectory Gardens in Killamarsh.

Firefighters managed to put out the blaze successfully using hose reel jets.

The owner of the vehicle was not at the scene of the incident and fire crews believe it had been deliberately set on fire.

