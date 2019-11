Firefighters were called to an incident in which a car 'left the road' near Chesterfield.

Crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross arrived at the scene of the incident on Chesterfield Road, Temple Normanton, at around 10.27am this morning (Tuesday, November 19).

One vehicle had left the road.

Firefighters made the vehicle safe and left one casualty in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

