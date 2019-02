Firefighters were called to a car fire on Whittington Moor.

Crews from Staveley arrived at Sheffield Road at around 2.15pm today (Thursday, February 7).

There was a fire involving the vehicle's battery- but this was out on arrival of firefighters.

They made the vehicle safe and gave advice to the driver by leaving the scene.

