Buxton Mountain Rescue Team help ambulance crews transport casualty from snowed-in farm

The Buxton Mountain Rescue Team helped ambulance crews transport a casualty from a remote farm in snowy and ‘tricky’ conditions.

The team received the early morning call out at around 2.53am on Sunday morning (February 3).

Paramedics from North West Ambulance Service were treating the casualty on a remote farm off Buxton Old Road but were having difficulty transporting them due to snowbound roads.

The Mountain Rescue team’s 4x4 response vehicles gained access to the farm along icy tracks.

Working together with the ambulance crew the casualty was successfully driven to a nearby land ambulance.

A spokesman for the team said: “Well done to all our members who have given up their time to help the local community during such cold and tricky conditions.”

