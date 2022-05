Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the B6058 Station Road is closed near Killamarsh due to an accident.

The incident occurred between Rother Valley Way and New Street in Halfway. Traffic is now queuing in both directions on the route, which links Killamarsh to Sheffield.

Derbyshire Police have been contacted, and this story will be updated with any further developments.

