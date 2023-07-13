News you can trust since 1855
Busy Derbyshire A-road set to remain closed for “much of today” after concerns for safety of woman along route

Derbyshire drivers were warned to expect disruption throughout the day after a major route was closed following concerns for a woman’s safety.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of concerns for the safety of a woman on the A50 between junctions eight and nine in Sudbury – just before 3.20am on Thursday, July 13.

As a result of the incident, the A50 was closed in both directions between the A515 and the A518 just after 3.30am.

The carriageway is still closed and is expected to remain so for much of today while investigation work continues.

The carriageway is still closed and is expected to remain so for much of today while investigation work continues.
Motorists are advised to find an alternative route if they possibly can and allow extra time for their journeys. A diversion is currently in place.

