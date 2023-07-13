Busy Derbyshire A-road set to remain closed for “much of today” after concerns for safety of woman along route
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of concerns for the safety of a woman on the A50 between junctions eight and nine in Sudbury – just before 3.20am on Thursday, July 13.
As a result of the incident, the A50 was closed in both directions between the A515 and the A518 just after 3.30am.
The carriageway is still closed and is expected to remain so for much of today while investigation work continues.
READ THIS: Passengers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire urged not to travel ahead of latest rail strikes
Motorists are advised to find an alternative route if they possibly can and allow extra time for their journeys. A diversion is currently in place.