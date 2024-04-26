Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has confirmed that the A5012 at Grange Mill is currently closed.

The A-road is shut in both directions following an accident between The Hollybush Inn and the Elton turn off at Moor Lane.

