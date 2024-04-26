Busy Derbyshire A-road closed in both directions after crash – with drivers warned of queuing traffic
Derbyshire drivers were warned of disruption this afternoon after a collision forced the closure of a busy A-road.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has confirmed that the A5012 at Grange Mill is currently closed.
The A-road is shut in both directions following an accident between The Hollybush Inn and the Elton turn off at Moor Lane.
Drivers have been warned that traffic is queuing in the area after the collision.
