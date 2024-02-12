Busy A-road near Derbyshire town reopens after police incident – with drivers warned of congestion in area
A major A-road outside a Derbyshire town has opened again after a police incident this afternoon.
Earlier this afternoon, traffic monitoring site Inrix had reported that the A6 Dale Road South at Matlock was closed in both directions.
The closure followed a police incident that took place between Grove Lane at Matlock and Greenaway Lane at Two Dales.
Inrix has now reported that traffic is moving again, but the route remains partially blocked – with congestion still impacting motorists in the area.