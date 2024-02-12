News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Busy A-road near Derbyshire town reopens after police incident – with drivers warned of congestion in area

A major A-road outside a Derbyshire town has opened again after a police incident this afternoon.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Feb 2024, 14:55 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 16:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Earlier this afternoon, traffic monitoring site Inrix had reported that the A6 Dale Road South at Matlock was closed in both directions.

The closure followed a police incident that took place between Grove Lane at Matlock and Greenaway Lane at Two Dales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Violence and sexual offences in Chesterfield - the latest police figures

Inrix has now reported that traffic is moving again, but the route remains partially blocked – with congestion still impacting motorists in the area.

Related topics:DerbyshireMatlockChesterfield