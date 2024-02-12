Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier this afternoon, traffic monitoring site Inrix had reported that the A6 Dale Road South at Matlock was closed in both directions.

The closure followed a police incident that took place between Grove Lane at Matlock and Greenaway Lane at Two Dales.

