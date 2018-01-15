Businessman resigns as director of controversial Derbyshire company

A businessman has resigned as the boss of a controversial Derbyshire company.

Newly-released Companies House documents show Lee Burgin is no longer the director of Oakleigh Homes.

Last summer, residents of Dunsil Close and Chesterfield Road in Arkwright Town said Oakleigh Homes 'cleared off' and left the area with incomplete roads, pavements and landscaping.

At the time, Mr Burgin said the company was 'aiming to have the work completed by the end of the year'.

But the work was not finished by the end of 2017.

In a statement, Sutton-cum-Duckmanton Parish Council said it was 'very disappointed' that Oakleigh Homes had still not completed the housing development.

Mr Burgin's resignation comes after he was disqualified from being a company director for five years.

Companies House documents state Sian Saxton is now the sole director of Renishaw-based Oakleigh Homes.

A company director is responsible for managing the day-to-day business activities and finances.

Last summer, Mr Burgin spoke out after several negative reviews about Oakleigh Homes were posted on Yell.com.

