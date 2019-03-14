Vote for YOUR favourite shop in Chesterfield

The search is on to find the top shops, traders and events in this year’s Chesterfield Retail Awards.

Now in its sixth year, the awards will showcase the cream of our town’s retail sector at a glittering black tie event at the Casa Hotel on June 19.

Organised by marketing campaign group Destination Chesterfield, this year’s awards will include a new category - Best Town Centre Event 2018/2019 sponsored by Spire Radio - to recognise the plethora of festivals, events and markets which take place in the town centre.

Peter Swallow, chairman of Destination Chesterfield, said: “The many events taking place in Chesterfield each year are an important part of the town, helping to attract thousands of visitors every year and creating a vibrant shopping and leisure destination.”

Voting is now open for shoppers to nominate across 12 categories - and anyone who makes a nomination will have the chance to win two tickets to the awards ceremony.

A panel of professionals will select the winners.

The categories are:

- Hair and Beauty Business of the Year

- Fashion and Footwear Retailer of the Year

- Best New Store 2018/2019

- Home and Gifts Retailer of the Year

- Food and Drink Retailer of the Year

- Leisure Retailer of the Year (Sports, Hobbies, Crafts or Outdoor)

- Market Trader of the Year

- Independent Retailer of the Year

- National/ Multiple Retailer of the Year

- Market Hall Business of the Year

- Excellence in Customer Service

- Best Town Centre Event 2018/2019

For a second year, the work of apprentice retail workers and employers of apprentices will be commended in the Apprentice of the Year and Apprentice Employer of the Year categories.

Mr Swallow said: “We’re bucking the national downward trend for retail here in Chesterfield and the awards recognise the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the town’s retail scene.”

- Shoppers can vote online at www.chesterfield.co.uk/retailawards until midnight on March 31.